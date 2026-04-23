UP Diliman student councilor killed in Negros Occidental ‘shootout’

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman University Student Council (USC) cries for justice over the death of its member, USC Councilor Alyssa Alano, during what the military claimed was an encounter with the New People’s Army in Toboso, Negros Occidental over the weekend.

In a statement, the USC condemned the killing of Alano, who served as the education and research councilor of USC-Diliman.

“Mariing kinukundena ng UP Diliman USC ang ginawang pagpatay ng AFP kay Alyssa na isang inosenteng sibilyan,” the USC said.



(The UP Diliman USC strongly condemns the AFP’s killing of Alyssa, who was an innocent civilian.)

“Lubos ding tinututulan ng UP Diliman USC ang karumaldumal at paulit-ulit na paglabag ng reaksyunaryong gobyerno at ng kanilang mga mersenaryo sa karapatang pantao ng mamamayan ng Negros at maging sa mga aktibistang sumasandig sa laban ng masang api,” it added.



(The UP Diliman USC also firmly opposes the brutal and repeated violations of the reactionary government and its mercenaries against the human rights of the people of Negros, as well as activists who support the struggle of the oppressed masses.)

The USC said Alano had immersed herself with farmers in the area to understand their real conditions amid what they claimed to be land seizure and militarization.

They described her as hard-working, loving, and an excellent student leader.

“Nalulungkot ang buong konseho sa pangyayari, ngunit higit dito, pinipili ng UP Diliman USC na buong tapang at buong tatag na ipagpatuloy ang laban para sa hustisyang panlipunan at katarungan para sa lahat ng biktima ng pasismo ng kasalukuyang nabubulok na estado,” the USC said.



(The entire council mourns the incident, but beyond this, the UP Diliman USC chooses, with courage and determination, to continue the struggle for social justice and justice for all victims of fascism under the current decaying state.)

“Hangga’t hindi nabibigyan ng solusyon ang ugat ng kahirapan, marami pa ang katulad ni Alyssa na handang pag-aralan ang lipunan at handang ipaglaban ang isang lipunang malaya sa pagsasamantala. Hinding-hindi mapuputol ang diwa ni Alano sa malawak na hanay ng mga Iskolar ng Bayan na lalo pang paiigtingin ang pagkakaisa upang tuluyang magapi ang isang mapang-api at mapagsamantalang sistema,” it added.



(As long as the root causes of poverty remain unresolved, there will be many like Alyssa who are willing to study society and fight for a society free from exploitation. Alano’s spirit will never be extinguished among the broad ranks of the Iskolar ng Bayan, who will further strengthen unity to ultimately defeat an oppressive and exploitative system.)

In a report, the Philippine Army said the encounter, which resulted in the killing of 19 NPA rebels, happened Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Barangay Salamanca.

In a statement, the Philippine Army refuted claims that those killed during the operation were merely researchers, journalists, student leaders, and social workers, and denied accusations of violating human rights and International Humanitarian Law.

“While any loss of life is deeply concerning and warrants proper investigation, it is also important to address a fundamental question: ‘bakit sila nasa mismong encounter site, armado, at nakikipagbarilan sa mga sundalo?’ This is not a trivial detail that can simply be ignored or dismissed,” the PA said.



(Why were they at the actual encounter site, armed, and engaging in a firefight with soldiers?)

“The presence of firearms and active participation in an armed confrontation raises serious doubts about the narrative being pushed online,” it added.

The Philippine Army maintained that its troops showed steadfast commitment to their mission and dedication to duty.

“We must be careful not to oversimplify complex security incidents or prematurely assign blame without verified facts. Allegations of human rights violations are serious and should be examined through proper legal and institutional processes—not trial by social media,” it said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)