UP's ‘Best for the Youth’ shapes the next wave of entrepreneurs

THE Building Entrepreneurial Skills Training (Best) for the Youth program of the University of the Philippines Institute for Small-Scale Industries (UP ISSI) recently culminated with 13 completers at UP Diliman.

Through the extension grant funding of the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Development, the project team from the Training and Entrepreneurship Education Division of UP ISSI launched the 7-session capacity-building program, gathering 20 participants aged 18-24.

Delivered through face-to-face training sessions, the Best for the Youth program aimed to equip the vulnerable groups within the youth sector with the basic entrepreneurial skills, business knowledge, and essential startup competencies, which will promote productivity and economic empowerment while promoting diversity and inclusion.

Assistant Professor Melanie Moraga-Leaño, director of the institute, emphasized the significance of empowering young people through entrepreneurship, and encouraged the completers to always imbibe honor and excellence in creating businesses that will provide opportunities to other people

To help them develop viable business ideas and navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship in the Philippine context, participants explored key topics such as basic productivity tools, green productivity, fundamentals of marketing, introduction to digital marketing, personnel requirements and government registration, and basic accounting, and commenced with the presentation and evaluation of their Business Model Canvas.

“Noong MBS (Micro Business Game), nahirapan talaga ako at doon ko po na-realize na I still have a lot of things to learn. This program helped me realize it,” said one of the completers and a proud young Muslim woman.

Industry experts, experienced mentors, and UP ISSI trainers and resource speakers guided the participants through practical workshops and collaborative exercises.

“This program gave me fresh perspectives, real-world skills and a renewed purpose. I’m also grateful for the chance to join the 6th BUYanihan sa Diliman. That three-day bazaar gave us hands-on experiences: interacting with customers, promoting our products, and learning from every conversation,” said Julia Singson during her class response.

She also received a certificate of distinction for being one of the Best Business Plan Presenters together with the only UP Diliman student Raphael Lucas Rodriguez.

She concluded her message by encouraging her fellows to turn their ideas into impact, highlighting that the culmination activity is just the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey.

The completion of the Best for the Youth program led by the project leader Mx. Jake A. Villanueva and assistant project leader Mx. Marvin M. Manlapas marked another milestone in UP ISSI’s continuing commitment to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and to fostering a generation of innovative and socially responsible youth entrepreneurs. (PR)