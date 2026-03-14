US assets to stay in PH, no redeployment to Mideast

MANILA – There are no indications that the United States is withdrawing its military assets from the Philippines despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a senior military official said Friday.

"There are no indications of the US pulling out military assets from the Philippines. The situation in South Korea involves specific air defense systems being redeployed to the Middle East, which is a separate theater arrangement and does not apply here," Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea and Inspector General, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Trinidad did not identify these particular US assets in the Philippines for security reasons.

He made this response when asked if there were indications that the US was preparing to pull out similar assets from the country, like what the Americans did in South Korea, where they withdrew Patriot air defense missile batteries and parts of its THAAD anti-missile systems to redeploy in the Middle East.

"The upward trajectory of the RP-US alliance is manifested in our continuing maritime activities, strengthened MDB-SEB (Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board) engagements, and the recent approval of the Philippine Enhanced Resilience Act authorizing USD2.5 billion in security assistance over the next five years," Trinidad said.

He added that Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites, where the US has access, are inside Philippine bases and that these facilities are dedicated to mutual defense and humanitarian assistance.

The PN official said these EDCA sites are also not allowed to be used for staging areas for offensive operations.

"Our alliance with the US continues to strengthen, and there has been no change in the level of support being provided," Trinidad said. (PNA)