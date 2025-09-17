US condemns Chinese water cannoning that injured Filipino in BdM

MANILA – The United States condemned Tuesday night China’s latest water cannon attack on a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship that resulted in one Filipino injured near the Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

“The US condemns China's aggressive actions in the EEZ (exclusive economic zone) near Scarborough Reef. We commend the Philippine government and Philippine Coast Guard for professionally exercising Philippine sovereign rights, protecting Filipino fisherfolk, and upholding maritime law for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said in a statement.

BRP Datu Gumbay Piang, operated by the BFAR, was water cannoned by two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels while carrying out the government’s supply mission to Filipinos fishing near the Philippine feature on Tuesday morning.

One of the vessels—CCG 520— blasted water on BRP Datu Gumbay Piang some 14 nautical miles east of the Bajo de Masinloc for at least 29 minutes, shattering window glasses and damaging several parts of the ship.

The PCG confirmed that one BFAR personnel sustained injuries in his left ear due to the shattered glass.

Prior to the incident, the PCG said a Chinese People’s Liberation Army-Navy warship with bow number 525 was also issuing a radio broadcast announcing “live fire exercises” at specified coordinates -- actions that “caused significant panic and fear among Filipino fishermen in the area.”

'Pursue legal measures'

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Wednesday called on the international community to take “serious note” of China's latest provocation.

“Atin ang Bajo de Masinloc, kaya’t may karapatan ang ating mga tripulante na magsagawa ng misyon para sa ating mga mangingisda (Bajo de Masinloc is ours, so our crew has the right to conduct missions for our fishermen),” Estrada said, stressing that harassment “cannot erase” the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling.

He urged the government to pursue diplomatic and legal measures, praising the BFAR crew’s courage as proof of the nation’s resolve “to never yield an inch of what is rightfully ours.”

Bajo de Masinloc is a longstanding and integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction. It is located about 124 nautical miles from the nearest coast of Luzon and approximately 472 nautical miles from the nearest coast of China. (Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)