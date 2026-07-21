US condemns 'dangerous, escalatory' Chinese actions near Ayungin

MANILA – The United States on Tuesday denounced what it described as China's “dangerous and escalatory actions” near the Ayungin Shoal that injured a Philippine Navy personnel serving on the BRP Sierra Madre.

“China's actions in the South China Sea threaten regional stability and stand in sharp contrast to Philippine forces' professionalism and discipline,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton in a statement.

“We join the Philippines' call for China's Navy, Coast Guard, and maritime militia to stop their illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions in the South China Sea,” he added.

A Chinese Coast Guard rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with eight personnel from CCG vessel 21560 unlawfully approached within close range of BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on Monday.

It circled and took photos and videos, prompting personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) aboard two rubber boats to drive it away in a calm and non‑confrontational manner.

The AFP said the Chinese side “reacted violently and aggressively by striking” a PN personnel on the head with a wooden baton, causing injury and damaging the Navy rubber boat. (PNA)