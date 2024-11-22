US Congress passes reso pushing for more joint patrols in SCS

MANILA – The United States House of Representatives has passed a resolution that reaffirms Washington, D.C.’s “unwavering commitment” to the Philippines’ defense and calls for “more joint patrols” in the South China Sea.

The US House of Representatives Resolution No. 837 was introduced by Guam’s delegate to the US Congress James Moylan (R) in 2023 and was approved on Nov. 20 (US time).

“I am proud to announce that today the House has officially passed H.Res. 837, reaffirming the ties between the US and the Philippines. This resolution reinforces our longstanding friendship, mutual commitment to security, and economic partnership,” Moylan said on his X account Thursday.

The resolution calls on the US and the Philippines to “conduct more joint patrols in the South China Sea,” including with other like-minded partners, to underscore the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight.

It also conveyed firm objection to China’s “false sovereignty claims to the South China Sea” and called on Beijing to “cease its aggressive and dangerous actions against Philippine vessels” in the area.

In addition, it reaffirmed Washington, D.C.'s commitment to invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty in case of an armed attack against Filipino assets, including Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the South China Sea.

Defense relations between the Philippines and the US deepened under the administrations of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden, with the latter approving USD500 million of foreign military funding to help modernize the country’s external defense.

In his visit to the Philippines earlier this week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said the US commitment to the alliance would “transcend changes of administration.”

The US is an active participant in the Philippine-led maritime cooperative activities, joint sails billed as a show of “collective commitment" to strengthen cooperation for a "free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Earlier, the US Embassy in Manila confirmed the existence of Task Force Ayungin which allows US forces "to support Armed Forces of the Philippines activities in the South China Sea." (PNA)