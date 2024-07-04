US CPA exam now offered in Philippines

FILIPINO professionals who aspire to become US CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) can register to take the US CPA Exam at one of three Prometric testing centers located in Manila and Cebu City starting July 1, 2024.

The holding of the exam in the Philippines is part of an international initiative facilitated by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Prometric, and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (Nasba).

The application process is the same with the US candidates. Filipino candidates must first establish eligibility through a participating jurisdiction, then apply for the exam by obtaining required forms from their local Board of Accountancy, submit fees, and receive a Notice to Schedule (NTS).

This expansion responds to the global demand for US CPA certification, offering Filipino professionals enhanced career opportunities and international recognition.

For detailed application guidelines and eligibility criteria, visit the official Nasba website.