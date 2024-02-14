US extends $1.25M emergency aid to Mindanao

THE US government has extended assistance, including $1.25 million emergency support, to communities affected by the recent calamity in Mindanao.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Marykay Loss Carlson said during her courtesy call in Malacañang said they brought two C-130s from Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom), which she admits is not the cheapest or the easiest way to deliver foreign assistance.

“But when you ask and you need it we are here. Teams come from USAid, Jusmag and our team from Indopacom… just how impressive your own DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) is in coordinating the relief supplies,” Carlson said.

“There’s so much that can be done more efficiently through the mechanism that exists… but sometimes you just need an extra push and it is also a good demonstration of how good the alliance can deliver,” she added.

Carlson said the success of the administration in delivering much-needed aid to the people highlights the value of the Philippine-US alliance.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for his part, cited the importance of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites for disaster relief and response, as he encouraged the American officials to make full use of those facilities.

Last week, Marcos distributed P265 million worth of financial assistance to Davao Region, which was affected by the combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that as of February 14, 22 individuals were killed due to the onslaught of the northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area in the region.

It said nearly 500,000 families or 1.5 million individuals were affected in five regions in 13 provinces.

A massive landslide occurred on February 6 in Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro, resulting in the killing of 71 individuals as of Wednesday, February 14. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)