US, France to nationals in Metro Manila: Avoid Sept. 21 protest areas

MANILA – The respective embassies of the United States and France have issued an alert reminding their nationals to avoid demonstration areas across Metro Manila as thousands are anticipated to march in anti-corruption rallies nationwide on Sunday.

“US citizens should avoid these demonstrations due to the potential for violence,” the US Embassy in Manila said in an advisory dated Sept. 19.

“Exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, as even peaceful demonstrations have the potential to turn violent without warning. Follow instructions from local authorities,” it added.

A similar demonstration alert calling for vigilance among French nationals in the Philippines was posted by the French Embassy in Manila on Friday.

Numerous protests responding to allegations of corruption in flood control-related projects are planned in Metro Manila on Sept. 21, with a broad coalition of students, church groups, civil society organizations, labor unions, and political coalitions expected to join the demonstrations.

Among the major locations are Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila at 9 a.m. and the People Power Monument along EDSA, Quezon City at 2 p.m.

The Philippine National Police earlier said nearly 1,000 police officers from the Manila Police District and 1,400 reserve force from the National Capital Region Police Office are set to be deployed across Manila.

Nationwide, more than 50,000 police personnel will be deployed. (PNA)

