US government provides additional P196M aid to provinces hit by 'Kristine'

THE United States (US) government will provide an additional P196 million in financial aid to communities affected by the impacts of Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), the deadliest weather disturbance that has struck the country so far in 2024.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Manila said the donation, which is made through the US Agency for International Development (USAid), aims to support logistics and provide clean water, sanitation, shelter, and cash assistance to affected residents, especially the provinces of Bicol and Batangas.

“As your friend, partner, and ally, the United States is committed to working with the Philippine government and people as they rebuild and recover,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said in a statement.

A total of 159 individuals were recorded dead due to Kristine, which has brought massive floodings and landslides, severely affected Calabarzon and the Bicol Region and displaced hundreds of families.

The US government immediately provided the Philippines with P84 million in financial aid for the establishment of emergency shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene assistance, and critical logistics support.

Since 2010, the US government has provided more than P22 billion in disaster relief, preparedness, and early recovery in the Philippines. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)