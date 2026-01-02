US Navy rescues 3 Filipino fishermen in South China Sea

THE crew aboard the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) rescued around 12:45 p.m. on January 1, 2026, three fishermen in distress aboard a fishing vessel while transiting the South China Sea.

Upon spotting the distressed vessel, watch standers immediately notified the bridge, and the ship launched a rigid-hulled inflatable boat to recover the fishermen.

The three individuals, later identified as Filipino citizens, were brought aboard Cesar Chavez and evaluated by the ship’s medical staff. All three were found to be in good health.

Philippine authorities were immediately notified.

The fishermen reported that their vessel’s engine flooded on December 28 due to heavy seas, leaving them adrift. They had departed port on December 27 and survived on rationed food and water before being located by Cesar Chavez.

The United States coordinated with Philippine government officials to return the fishermen safely to the Philippines.

Professional and vigilant watch standing procedures enabled the crew to locate and recover the distressed fishermen quickly and safely.

Cesar Chavez conducts routine logistics and resupply missions in support of the US 7th Fleet. (PR)