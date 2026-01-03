US Navy rescues 3 Filipino fishers adrift in South China Sea

MANILA – Three Filipino fisherfolk were safely rescued by the crew of the USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) after their vessel was found adrift in the South China Sea on Jan. 1, the United States 7th Fleet reported Thursday.

The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship was transiting the area around 12:45 p.m. when watch standers spotted the distressed fishing boat.

The crew immediately alerted the bridge and deployed a rigid-hulled inflatable boat to retrieve the fisherfolk.

The three men, confirmed to be Filipinos, were brought aboard the USNS Cesar Chavez and assessed by medical staff, who found them in good condition.

Philippine authorities were also promptly notified.

The fisherfolk told US personnel that their vessel’s engine had flooded on Dec. 28 due to strong waves, leaving them drifting at sea.

They had departed port on Dec. 27 and survived for several days on limited food and water until their rescue.

According to the US Navy, coordination with Philippine government officials is underway to ensure the fisherfolk’s safe return home.

The US 7th Fleet said the swift response was made possible by the crew’s “professional and vigilant watch standing procedures.”

The USNS Cesar Chavez regularly conducts logistics and resupply operations across the region. (PNA)