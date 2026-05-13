US to fund Sangley Point airport feasibility study

MANILA – The United States government is funding the feasibility study of the proposed Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA), the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced on Tuesday.

The USTDA said the study will advance the development of the said infrastructure “to serve the Philippines’ projected aviation needs and define strong security measures to protect direct flights to several major US aviation hubs.”

“The high volume of direct international travel between the United States and the Philippines reflects the steadfast friendship of our two countries, and we share a desire to see passenger traffic flourish safely and efficiently,” USTDA Deputy Director Thomas Hardy said.

“This project is one of many shared priorities with the Philippines government to achieve our collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The USTDA did not specify the amount but said it awarded the funding to Philippine project developer Cavitex Holdings Inc. (Cavitex), which selected California-based The S-A-P Group, LLC (SAP) to conduct the study.

SAP will provide U.S. technical expertise to guide the airport’s development, including air traffic forecasts, financial analyses, and recommendations for advanced security screening at an airport that is expected to have direct flights to the U.S.

The USTDA said the study will promote the adoption of U.S. solutions, including screening technologies, airport construction components, safety and security equipment, telecommunications networks and consulting services.

“The project aligns with the Luzon Economic Corridor effort aimed at strengthening connectivity and economic resilience across a key region of the Philippines,” it said.

Cavitex Holdings Inc., for its part, welcomed the grant, saying it highlights the importance of accelerating the development of SPIA, a key infrastructure project under the SPIA Development Consortium.

“USTDA’s technical assistance will help advance project planning and implementation by enabling access to advanced US expertise, innovative technologies, and global best practices,” said Leonides Virata, president and CEO of Cavitex.

“The SPIA initiative will deliver transformative benefits for the country — creating tens of thousands of jobs, enhancing mobility, and unlocking billions in long-term economic activity,” she added.

SPIA’s construction is expected to address Metro Manila’s rising travel demand and air traffic congestion by expanding the capacity for both cargo and passenger traffic.

Metro Manila is currently served by Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which served approximately 52 million travelers in 2025. (PNA)