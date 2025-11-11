‘Uwan’ death toll climbs to 18

THE death toll from Super Typhoon Uwan has climbed to 18.

In a press conference, Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said that of the 18 fatalities, 12 were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), three in Central Luzon, and one each in Bicol region, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

He said the victims from CAR and Central Luzon, which include five-year-old twins, died due to landslides, while those from the other regions were due to drowning, electrocution, and fallen debris.

He added that two individuals were reported missing in CAR amid the onslaught of Uwan, while 28 others were wounded in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Western Visayas.

The OCD official said the number of casualties may still rise, but a significant increase is unlikely.

As of the latest count, the number of affected and displaced population has reached 653,000 families or 2.4 million individuals from 6,900 barangays.

Of these, 231,000 families or 804,000 persons were served inside evacuation centers.

Alejandro said at least 4,100 houses were damaged, while 105 roads and 46 bridges remain impassable.

Of the 394 areas that experienced intermittent or total power outage, 32 already have electricity as of Tuesday, November 11, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)