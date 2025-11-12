‘Uwan’ fatalities rise to 27

THE fatalities due to the effects of Typhoon Uwan have increased to 27, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In a report, the OCD said that of the number of fatalities, nine were from Ifugao, four from Benguet, three each from Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, and Kalinga, and one each from Catanduanes, Capiz, Samar, Sulu, and another still unidentified province.

The agency said two persons were still missing in Kalinga due to Uwan, while 36 others were injured.

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over a million families, or almost 3.6 million individuals in 9,643 barangays, were affected by Uwan in almost the entire country.

It said more than 171,000 families, or 623,000 individuals, were still in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said 33,882 houses were partially damaged, while 7,320 others were totally wrecked.

It said the infrastructure damage incurred due to Uwan stood at more than P125.5 million.

The damage to agriculture is still being assessed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)