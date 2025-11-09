Uwan intensifies into super typhoon; signal no. 5 up in Luzon areas

STORM signal number 5 has been raised over some areas in Luzon as Uwan (Fung-Wong) intensified into a super typhoon Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “life threatening conditions” are now experienced in Catanduanes, where a landfall scenario is also “possible.”

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, November 9, the center of Uwan was spotted at 125 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa. It was moving west northwestward at 25 km/h.

Pagasa said Super Typhoon Uwan is forecast to move west northwestward over the next 24 hours, and based on its track, its center may pass close to Catanduanes Sunday morning and make landfall over Aurora Sunday night, or early morning Monday, November 10.

“Due to its proximity, a direct hit (i.e., eyewall affecting the area without making landfall) or a landfall scenario over Catanduanes is possible,” it said.

It added that Uwan may make landfall at or near its peak lifetime intensity, stressing that the interaction with the terrain will cause it to weaken significantly, but it is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over northern Luzon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 5 (the highest) was hoisted over Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Basud), the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Lagonoy), and Catanduanes.

TCWS 4 was raised over the eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon), the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, and the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui).

Under TCWS 3 are the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Tuao, Enrile, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Piat, Amulung), Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the rest of Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao and Burias Islands Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Maslog), and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jose de Buan), as well as Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Maslog), and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jose de Buan).

Pagasa also hoisted TCWS 2 over the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate in Luzon; and the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, and the northern and central portions of Leyte (Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Mayorga, Julita, Dagami, Jaro, Villaba, La Paz, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Ormoc City, Dulag, Burauen, Kananga, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel) in the Visayas.

Under TCWS 1 are Batanes, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands in Luzon; and the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan), Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique in the Visayas.

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes) were also placed under TCWS 1.

Pagasa warned that there is a high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 meters within the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal communities of Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

A gale warning is also in effect over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of southern Luzon, the eastern and central seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

The weather bureau also said that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities far from the landfall point and outside the forecast confidence cone.

After landfall, Super Typhoon Uwan is forecast to traverse the mountainous terrain of northern Luzon and emerge over Lingayen Gulf or the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union on Monday morning.

By November 11, Uwan will begin to move northwestward until it exits the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) before turning northeastward.

“The center of Uwan will re-enter the northwestern boundary of PAR by Thursday (13 November) traversing the landmass of Taiwan and will exit PAR by Friday (14 November) morning,” added Pagasa. (LRM)