'Uwan' rapidly intensifies; Signal No. 2 up in Bicol, Eastern Visayas

TYPHOON Uwan has rapidly intensified over the Philippine Sea east of Eastern Visayas and may reach super typhoon strength within 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday, November 8, 2025.

As of 11 a.m., the eye of Uwan was spotted 680 kilometers (km) east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 760 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 170 km/h. It is moving westward at 35 km/h.

Pagasa said Uwan will move west-northwestward, passing close to Catanduanes on Sunday morning before making landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora Sunday night or early Monday. A possible southward shift in its track could bring the typhoon’s eyewall directly over Catanduanes.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Islands, and parts of Camarines Sur and Northern Samar, where gale-force winds are expected within 24 hours. These winds may cause light to moderate damage to houses and crops, particularly in exposed coastal and upland areas.

Signal No. 1 is up in most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, as well as Northern and Central Visayas and parts of Mindanao, where strong winds and intermittent rains are likely within 36 hours.

Rough seas

Pagasa warned of life-threatening storm surges reaching over three meters in coastal areas of Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao within the next 48 hours. Residents in low-lying coastal communities were urged to evacuate to higher ground.

A gale warning remains in effect over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas, with seas as high as 14 meters expected. All sea travel is risky, especially for small vessels and motorbancas.

Uwan is forecast to continue intensifying and could reach its peak intensity before making landfall. It will likely weaken slightly as it crosses Northern Luzon, but is expected to remain a typhoon as it exits toward the West Philippine Sea on Monday.

Residents in areas under wind signals are advised to secure property, charge mobile phones, and monitor official advisories. Disaster agencies have been placed on alert status as Uwan continues to move closer to land. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)