‘Uwan’ weakens as it exits PH landmass

TYPHOON Uwan has further weakened as it continues to move outside the landmass, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday, November 10, 2025.

In an update, the weather bureau said Typhoon Uwan continued to weaken over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

As of 10 a.m., Uwan was spotted 135 kilometers west-northwest of Bacnotan, La Union, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hectopascals (hPa).

It is moving west-northwestward at 20 km/h.

“On the track forecast, Uwan will follow a recurving path and turn more northwestward today, northward tomorrow (11 November), and northeastward for the rest of the forecast period. A brief period of reintensification may take place today and tomorrow while Uwan moves over the waters southwest of Taiwan, before eventually weakening from Wednesday (12 November) onwards,” said Pagasa.

“Uwan is forecast to exit PAR tonight or tomorrow early morning. It may reenter PAR on Wednesday evening as it makes landfall over the southwestern coast of Taiwan, resulting in further weakening. It will then emerge over the waters near the Ryukyu Islands on Thursday (13 November), where it is expected to eventually weaken into a remnant low on Friday (14 November),” it added.

The weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 in Ilocos Sur, the northern and central portions of La Union (Luna, Caba, Santol, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin, Aringay, Bangar, San Gabriel, Burgos, Naguilian, Agoo, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan), and the northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Agno, City of Alaminos, Anda), while TCWS No. 2 was raised in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, the rest of La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, El Nido, Araceli), including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the northern and western portions of Masbate (City of Masbate, Mobo, Aroroy, Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Baleno) including Burias and Ticao Islands in Luzon, and Aklan, Capiz, and the northern and central portions of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Bugasong, Laua-an) including Caluya Islands in the Visayas Region were placed under TCWS No. 1.

Uwan made landfall over Dinalungan, Aurora at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)