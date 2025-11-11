Uwan weakens into severe tropical storm outside PAR

MANILA – Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) has weakened into a severe tropical storm as it continues to move north-northwest outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Uwan's center was located 370 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan.

The storm, moving at 10 kilometers per hour (kph), is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes and the western portion of Ilocos Norte, where gale-force winds may bring minor to moderate impacts to life and property.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over parts of Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan, where strong winds may cause minimal to minor damage.

According to PAGASA, Uwan will continue to bring occasionally gusty conditions over most of Luzon, the Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Northern Samar.

By Wednesday, gusty winds may prevail over the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, and parts of Central Luzon, while by Thursday, gusts may persist over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said Uwan would continue to move north on Tuesday before turning northeast from tonight until Thursday.

It may re-enter PAR on Wednesday evening as it approaches southwestern Taiwan, where it is expected to make landfall. (PNA)