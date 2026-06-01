Uy banners elite full IRONMAN PH field

MANILA – Jennifer Tan Uy banners a formidable local and international field at the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic Bay on June 7.

Uy, famously known as the first Filipina Ultraman finisher, will be up against entries from 45 countries in the grueling 3.8-km. swim, 180-km. bike, and 42-km. run race.

Uy is returning to the very course where she finished as the top Filipina in 2024 as part of her preparation for the legendary Spartathlon Ultra Race in Greece.

The 44th edition of the historic Spartathlon on Sept. 26-27 spans a brutal 246 kilometers with a strict 36-hour cutoff.

"I don’t expect to win this year, but this will be of big help in my buildup," the 38-year-old Uy said in a news release Sunday.

She placed in the top three overall and was the fastest local female finisher in the 2024 Subic race.

Running concurrently with the full distance is the equally challenging IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay – a 1.9-km. swim, 90-km. bike, and 21-km. run that has already drawn close to a thousand entries, mixing seasoned veterans with the sport’s rising stars.

Also scheduled are the Sun Life Underpants Run, combining fitness, fun and charity on June 5 and the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run, giving the youth a taste of crossing a world-class finish line.

For those looking for speed or a gateway into the sport, the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint offers an accessible yet fast 750-meter swim, 20-km. bike and 5-km. run format.

Making its highly anticipated debut is the new Super Sprint, featuring a beginner-friendly 400-meter swim, 10-km. bike and 2.5-km. run. (PNA)