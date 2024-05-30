Vaping not a safer smoking alternative, says DOH

A DAY before the "World No Tobacco Day" celebration, the Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public, especially the youth, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, that shifting to vaping and electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) does not make them less vulnerable to illnesses.

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that e-cigarettes and vaping are not a safe alternatives to cigarette smoking.

"We urge everyone, especially the youth, not to believe the false advertisements that vaping is a safer smoking alternative," said Herbosa.

"E-cigarettes or vape products are not safer smoking alternative as it endangers individuals, especially young people," he added.

The health chief noted how there is growing evidence suggesting that it can cause significant harm to multiple body systems.

One case, he said, is that of a 22-year-old Filipino male with no prior health issues suffering a fatal heart attack, following severe lung injury likely attributed to his daily vape use.

"The chemicals in e-cigarettes and vape products can damage the heart and lungs, leading to conditions like heart attacks and Evali (e-cigarette or vaping-use associated lung injury)," said the official.

"The harmful effects of vaping are not limited to the lungs and heart but can impact overall health," Herbosa added.

The World No Tobacco Day will be celebrated on May 31.

The theme for the World No Tobacco Day celebration is "protecting children from tobacco industry interference."

Under the 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey, vape and e-cigarettes users among the youth went up from 11.7 percent in 2015 to 24.5 percent in 2019.

Additionally, studies show that one in every seven Filipino teenagers, aged 13 to 15, are now using vape products. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)