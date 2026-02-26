Vaping ‘not less harmful’ than cigarettes

VAPING is not less harmful than cigarettes.

This was according to the Department of Health (DOH), saying such is an established fact as seen by the strong actions taken by several countries against vape products.

"Several countries have banned vaping. It is definitely not less harmful than cigarettes," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a social media post.

Among them are Bangladesh, Brunei, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Also taking action against vapes are Ethiopia, Gambia, Mauritius, Uganda, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Belgium, France, and Papua New Guinea.

The DOH said it will continue to push for the setting of a higher age limit for vape users, as well as higher tax rates for vaping products in a bid to make them less accessible to the public.

Herbosa said there is a need to adopt stricter regulations for vape products owing to the rise in the number of users.

"The DOH is pushing for stricter regulations, including raising the legal age for vape consumption from 18 to 21 (years old), and increasing vape taxes," said Herbosa.

He pointed how vaping among the youth is especially alarming as they are able to access such products despite being prohibited.

Herbosa said some 14 percent of Filipino students aged 13-15 are already using e-cigarettes and vape products. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)