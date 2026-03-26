Vatican elevates Calapan into a diocese

AFTER 75 years as a mission territory, Pope Leo XIV has elevated the Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan to a diocese.

According to CBCP News, the elevation includes the appointment of its current apostolic vicar, Moises Cuevas, as its first bishop.

"The move signals recognition of the local church’s pastoral and organizational maturity after decades of growth as a mission territory," the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said.

The territory was established as the Apostolic Prefecture of Mindoro and remained so for 15 years before becoming an apostolic vicariate in 1951.

In July 2025, the CBCP endorsed the petition of Bishop Cuevas for the canonical elevation of Calapan to a diocese.

The new Philippine diocese is home to 800,000 Catholics, 41 parishes, 3 seminaries, and 60 diocesan priests.

Cuevas has served as its shepherd since September 2023.

New Tagbilaran bishop

On Wednesday, the Pontiff appointed Fr. Gerardo Saco Jr. as the new bishop of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, which has been without a shepherd since September 2025.

In a report, CBCP News said the Holy See announced the appointment of Saco on Wednesday night as the successor of Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy.

"The Vatican announced Wednesday at noon in Rome (7 p.m. in the Philippines) that Saco, diocesan administrator since October 2025, will succeed Uy," CBCP News said.

Saco is set to become the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

Born in Tagbilaran, Bohol, Saco studied philosophy at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary and theology at San Carlos Seminary in Cebu City.

He was ordained a priest on April 26, 1993, and previously served as vicar general under Uy.

Saco chairs the diocesan Commission on Social Action and serves as priest-in-charge of St. Vincent Ferrer Mission Station in Barangay Cabawan, Tagbilaran City.

From 2015 to 2021, Saco served as Episcopal Vicar for the Laity and, most recently, as Vicar Forane and diocesan administrator. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)