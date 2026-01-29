Veloso files bill to strengthen lupus care under Universal Health Care

CONGRESSWOMAN Girlie Veloso of Malasakit@Bayanihan Party-list filed House Bill (HB) 7302 in the House of Representatives on January 26, 2026, seeking to strengthen how the Philippine health system cares for people living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The proposed Comprehensive Lupus Care and Protection Act recognizes lupus as a lifelong condition that requires continuous, coordinated, and evidence-based care.

The measure works within the Universal Health Care framework, aiming to improve access to diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and support across the full course of the disease.

HB 7302 calls for clearer clinical standards, improved referral pathways, and a more responsive PhilHealth benefit design to reduce treatment interruptions and financial strain.

It also emphasizes access to essential medicines and diagnostics, patient navigation, psychosocial support, and the specific needs of women, children, and patients transitioning to adult care.

A national lupus registry is proposed to help guide planning and improve care over time.

The measure is offered in the belief that living with lupus should not mean living on the margins of care, but within a system guided by dignity and sustained by humanity.

The bill now awaits committee referral. (PR)