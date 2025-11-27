‘Verbena’ intensifies into typhoon

TROPICAL Cyclone Verbena (international name: Koto) has intensified into a typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday, November 27, 2025.

As of 10 a.m., the weather bureau said Verbena was spotted 255 kilometers north of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan packed with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

The Pagasa hoisted Tropical Wind Signal No. 1 over Kalayaan Islands.

After passing through Kalayaan Islands, Verbena is expected to decelerate significantly and move west southwestward slowly until Friday afternoon, November 28.

“Verbena is forecast to slightly weaken over the next 48 hours and may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm tomorrow evening or on Saturday (29 November). Afterwards, Verbena may re-intensify briefly into a typhoon over the weekend. After this period, the tropical cyclone will have a more sustained weakening trend,” said Pagasa.

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two individuals were reported missing due to the combined effects of Verbena and shear line.

The disaster bureau said over 78,000 families or 275,458 individuals in 473 barangays in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas and Caraga were affected by the weather system. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)