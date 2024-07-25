Vessel with industrial oil capsizes in Bataan; crew member missing

ONE crew member was reported missing when a motor tanker carrying around 1.4 million liters of oil capsized and submerged off the coast of Limay in Bataan early Thursday dawn, July 25, 2024.

Local police reported that the MT Terra Nova with 17 crew aboard, headed to Iloilo, made a distress call around 11 p.m. of January 24, prompting the deployment of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

At 12:53 a.m. of July 25, the vessel sank. Sixteen crew members were rescued while one went missing.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said search, rescue, and oil spill response operations were immediately activated to the ill-fated vessel.

He said an oil spill was sighted 5.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Port in Limay, Bataan, with estimated coverage or length of two nautical miles carried by strong current heading east to northeast. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)