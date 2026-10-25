Veteran journalist arrested for cyberlibel

A VETERAN journalist based in Manila was arrested while attending a press conference on Saturday morning, October 24, 2026, over cyberlibel charges.

Police officers from the Quezon City Police District picked up Philip Lustre Jr. shortly after a news forum in a restaurant by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 10 in Davao City.

Lustre, 72, said he was not aware of the charges against him.

Lustre is the author of the book titled "Kill, Kill, Kill" which is about the bloody drug war of the former administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The veteran journalist was released from detention later the day after posting P48,000 bail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)