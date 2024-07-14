Manila

Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad dies

VETERAN sports journalist Chino Trinidad has passed away at the age of 56, his family confirmed Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Trinidad reportedly suffered from a heart attack on Saturday evening, July 13,2024.

“Chino Trinidad, a passionate member of the media and sports community, has passed away last night, July 13, 2024,” his daughter said in a statement.

“Known to many through his storytelling, he never stopped sharing the greatness of Filipinos. He was a loving husband and a supportive father. He will be truly missed,” he added.

Trinidad is a renowned sports broadcaster and columnist and a former commissioner of the now defunct Philippine Basketball League. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

