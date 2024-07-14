Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad dies

VETERAN sports journalist Chino Trinidad has passed away at the age of 56, his family confirmed Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Trinidad reportedly suffered from a heart attack on Saturday evening, July 13,2024.

“Chino Trinidad, a passionate member of the media and sports community, has passed away last night, July 13, 2024,” his daughter said in a statement.

“Known to many through his storytelling, he never stopped sharing the greatness of Filipinos. He was a loving husband and a supportive father. He will be truly missed,” he added.

Trinidad is a renowned sports broadcaster and columnist and a former commissioner of the now defunct Philippine Basketball League. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)