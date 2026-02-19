Vico Sotto accuses Discaya of committing poll offenses

PASIG City Mayor Vico Sotto filed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, a case for an election offense against his rival during the May 2025 polls, Cezarah Discaya, who is currently involved in the flood control projects controversy.

In his complaint-affidavit, Sotto said Discaya had excessive campaign expenses and made untruthful statements in her Statement of Contributions and Expenses (Soce) in connection with the May 2025 elections.

"Considering the foregoing, I respectfully initiate this complaint to facilitate the exercise of the foregoing powers of the Comelec, in the greater interest of safeguarding the integrity of the elections and enforcing relevant election laws," said Sotto.

"Considering the foregoing, I am executing this complaint-affidavit to attest to the truth of the foregoing allegations and to charge respondent Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya with probable violation of: (a) Section 100 in relation to Section 262 of the OEC, as amended by Section 13 of Republic Act No. 7166, for campaign spending in excess of the amount authorized by law; and (b) Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code, for knowingly making false and material statements under oath in her Soce, in violation of election laws, and/or for such other appropriate crimes that the foregoing acts may constitute," he added.

According to Sotto, Pasig mayoral bets such as him and Discaya were only allowed to spend up to P1,391,655.

He said Discaya reported a total expense of P895,000 only in her Soce.

"The apparent under declaration of expenditures in respondent's Soce could only support an inference that respondent probably committed the offense of overspending," said Sotto.

Relative to it, he alleged that Discaya failed to submit a true and full Soce owing to obvious absence of some of her campaign expenses.

He pointed how the Soce made no mention of the billboards, political rallies, travel expenses, as well as large outdoor advertisements promoting her candidacy.

"After going through respondent's Soce, it would appear that respondent had omitted matters about her campaign contributions and expenses, and such omission would render the said Soce to be false in a material respect," said Sotto.

In the May 2025 polls, Sotto received 286,897 votes to win over Discaya, who got 24,163 votes.

Discaya is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail due to her alleged involvement in the multi-million anomalous flood control project. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)