Victims of Cotabato City chapel blast to undergo debriefing

NEARLY a week since the grenade attack in a Cotabato City chapel, the Archdiocese of Cotabato said Friday, May 24, 2024, that the victims are set to undergo debriefing in order to help them recover from the tragedy.

In a radio interview, Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon said that some 20 members of the laity are set to undergo debriefing after getting traumatized by the incident.

"We have scheduled a debriefing for all those who attended the Bible services that Sunday to help them overcome their trauma," said Lampon.

Last Sunday, two individuals were hurt after a grenade blast hit the Sto. Niño Chapel in Barangay Rosary Heights 3, Cotabato City.

Initial reports indicate that two men riding a motorcycle threw a grenade near the entrance of the chapel while the worship services are ongoing.

Lampon said the actions of the perpetrators are simply unacceptable.

He stressed, however, that the perpetrators must not be condemned.

"I condemn the act as very unfortunate, but we pray for the perpetrator of the crime," said Lampon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)