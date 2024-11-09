Victorias City mayor confirms split with actress Sue Ramirez

"For the last five years, as Inday Sue and Toto Javi, two Negrosanons from different worlds, we built a world of our own. It was full of love, dreams, laughter, and all the ups and downs in a relationship where you shared your life with someone. There were no outside forces, just two hearts finding their way together," wrote Benitez in a Facebook post.

"Sue is a beautiful soul, a gem in the entertainment world, a true talent who showed me that love can be both fierce and gentle. I wish her nothing but happiness and the love she deserves. Here’s to those good times, held close to my heart and to the grace of whatever lies ahead. I hope she continues to share her God-given talent with many more, touching lives as she has touched mine," he added.

Earlier this week, photos of Ramirez and actor Dominic Roque kissing went viral, sparking speculation about their relationship. (CLC)