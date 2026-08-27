Vietjet to launch direct Clark-Ho Chi Minh flights in November

MANILA – Vietnam's low-cost airline Vietjet Air will launch direct services between Clark and Ho Chi Minh City starting Nov. 10, providing travelers from Northern and Central Luzon with more options going to Vietnam.

"Clark gives airlines access to a large catchment area beyond Metro Manila, and this direct connection to Ho Chi Minh City creates a more efficient travel option for passengers across Central and Northern Luzon," Noel Manankil, president of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation, the operator of Clark International Airport, said in a statement.

"We see considerable potential for this route to support both tourism and business links between the two markets," he added.

The new route will operate three round-trip flights per week, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight VJ1871 will depart Clark at 5:05 p.m. and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 6:35 p.m. local time.

The return flight, VJ1870, will depart Ho Chi Minh City at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at Clark at 4:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, according to LIPAD, Vietjet is having promotional fares every Friday.

Passengers can book economy fares from USD75 one-way, inclusive of taxes and fees, valid for travel until March 31, 2027, it said. (PNA)