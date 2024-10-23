‘Vile, atrocious’: PCO denounces killing of Zambo broadcaster

MANILA – The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) denounced on Wednesday the gun-slaying of a local broadcast journalist in Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City, describing the attack as a vile and atrocious act.

In a statement, the PCO said it condemns the barbaric attack on Ma. Vilma Rodriguez, who was shot thrice by the suspect in front of her family members around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Rodriguez, a radio program anchor for Barangay Action Center of 105.9 EMedia, was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

“These kinds of vile and atrocious acts have no place in our nation, which values freedom, democracy, and the rule of law above all,” the PCO said.

The Palace media office appealed to authorities to conduct a swift and impartial probe into the atrocious incident.

“No stone should be left unturned in the pursuit of those culpable,” it said.

The PCO also condoled with the bereaved family as it called on concerned government agencies to provide their fullest support.

“We assure them, as well, of our commitment to pursuing truth and justice for Ms. Rodriguez,” the PCO said.

Zamboanga City police said it has already captured the suspect on the killing, whose identity is being withheld pending an ongoing investigation. (PNA)