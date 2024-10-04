Villar, Binay scions formalize Senate bids

Armed with their powerful surnames, Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay filed on Friday, October 4, 2024, their certificates of candidacy (COCs) to formalize their senatorial bids in the May 2025 national and local polls.

Filing just less than an hour apart, the colleagues in the administration's Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas filed their COCs at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel.

Villar was accompanied by his father, former senator Manny, and brother, Senator Mark, in filing her COC, while mother, Senator Cynthia, was absent.

On the other hand, Binay had her daughter, Martina, as her companion in filing her COC, while her father, former Vice President Jejomar, sister, Senator Nancy, and brother, former Makati City mayor Junjun, were not present.

Speaking to reporters, Villar said she wants to continue the brand of service of their family, which started from his father until now with her brother and mother, Senator Cynthia Villar, while offering a fresh type of politics being a "millennial".

"My values are rooted in the Filipino principles of hard work and perseverance, which I learned from my parents. Combined with my decades of experience in business and two terms in public service, I believe I can offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to help build a brighter future for our generation and those to come," said Villar.

Asked to comment on criticisms of political dynasty and nepotism, Villar stressed that their electoral wins are based on the will of the people.

"What is important to remember is that we were all elected officials: my father, my mother, and my brother," said Villar.

For her part, Binay said she decided to run for senator sans any discussions with her father and siblings.

"We don't base our decisions on what he (Junjun) says. We have decided long ago. He (Junjun) said this is what my father wants... I have to hear it from the horse's mouth to believe it," said Binay.

She said she even thought of running for mayor of Taguig City upon the prodding of the Embo barangay voters.

"Taguig was really an option because a lot of people wanted me to run in Taguig. But the battle will be hard since I'll be going up against the incumbent, who has the machinery and employees of the city hall that will eventually rally for her," said Binay in reference to Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)