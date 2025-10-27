Villegas reminds faithful: Cemeteries not for picnics

LINGAYEN-DAGUPAN Archbishop Socrates Villegas on Monday, October 27, 2025, reminded the faithful to avoid turning their cemetery visits this Undas into an opportunity for family picnics.

In a social media post, Villegas urged the public to remember the true purpose of the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2.

“Mga kapatid, dumalaw tayo sa sementeryo pero hindi para mag-picnic,” said Villegas.

(Brothers and sisters, let us visit the cemetery, but not to have a picnic.)

“Pupunta tayo sa sementeryo para magbigay-galang sa ating mga yumaong mahal sa buhay,” he added.

(We go to the cemetery to pay our respects to our departed loved ones.)

More than praying for their departed loved ones, the prelate encouraged the faithful to do more during Undas.

“Kapag tayo ay nagdasal, sabihin natin na itong rosaryo na ito ay para sa kaluluwa ni Lola. Pero hindi sapat ang pagdarasal. Sana tumulong din tayo sa mahirap, at habang nagbibigay ka ng limos sa isang nangangailangan, sabihin mo: ‘Itong limos na ito ay para sa kaluluwa ni Tatay,’” he said.

(When we pray, let us say that this rosary is for the soul of Grandma. But praying alone is not enough. We should also help the poor, and as you give alms to someone in need, say: "This offering is for the soul of Father.")

“Pagkatapos noon, magbigay ng kaunting sakripisyo—hindi ka kakain ng candy, hindi iinom ng soft drinks—pero sa kalooban mo, sasabihin mo: ‘Hindi ko gagawin itong masarap na bagay na ito. Ito ay para sa kaluluwa ni Lolo,’” he added.

(After that, make a small sacrifice—don’t eat candy, don’t drink soft drinks—but in your heart, say: "I will give up this pleasant thing. This is for the soul of Grandpa.")

Filipinos observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day every November 1 and 2, respectively, as a way to honor their deceased loved ones.

During Undas, families typically gather in cemeteries to clean and decorate graves with candles and flowers, share meals, and recall stories about the departed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)