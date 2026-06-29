Villegas urges Lingayen-Dagupan priests to be organ donors

CLERGYMEN of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan are being encouraged to consider becoming organ donors.

In his Fraternal Appeal, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said he is hoping that priests will opt to donate their organs to those in need.

"Organ donation while we are still alive, and especially after we have died, is a witness to our hope that life is more powerful than death," said Villegas.

"As your Archbishop, I am asking each of you to consider the gift of life through organ donation," he added.

Villegas said such a move would be significant as it would be a way to give or extend the life of the would-be recipients.

"As Christians, we believe that death is not the end but a new beginning... It is a gift of ourselves so others may live," said Villegas.

He said they are equally hopeful that such an act will have a domino effect to the faithful.

"I hope the example we set as willing organ donors can inspire our parishioners to do the same," said Villegas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)