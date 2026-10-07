Viral Isabela vice mayor tests negative for drug use

REINA Mercedes, Isabela Vice Mayor Harold Respicio tested negative for illegal drug use.

Respicio underwent a drug test at St. Luke’s Medical Center - Quezon City Wednesday, October 7, 2026, following an appeal from Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

"Jonvic, i-refund [mo ako]. Ang mahal ng drug test," he said in a Facebook post, along with a photo of the drug test receipt worth P28,011.

(Jonvic, refund me. The drug test is expensive.)

Remulla urged Respicio to undergo drug testing following a heated argument with barangay officials during a meeting in the said province.

“Ipapa-drug test ko muna. Parang wala sa sarili eh. Ayun lang. I advise him we will give him a drug test kasi mukhang adik eh, ‘yung asal niya eh. Meron bang normal na vice mayor na ganun? Parang wala sa sarili eh, parang hindi halal,” he said.

(I’ll have him undergo a drug test first. He seems out of it. That’s all. I advised him that we would have him undergo a drug test because he looks like a drug addict, based on his behavior. Is there any normal vice mayor who acts like that? He seems out of it, like he’s not himself.)

“Pinag-aaralan namin (kung iissuehan ng show cause order) pero gusto ko i-drug test muna. Tingin ko talaga adik eh kasi ngayon lang ako nakakita ng vice mayor kung manigaw ganun di ba. Parang nakasinghot kung umasta eh,” he added.

(We are studying whether to issue him a show-cause order, but I want him to undergo a drug test first. I really think he’s a drug addict because this is the first time I’ve seen a vice mayor shout like that, right? He was acting as if he had taken drugs.)

In a now-viral video, Respicio was seen berating barangay officials as they confronted him over allegations of corruption involving funds intended for tobacco farmers.

Tension arose during the meeting as Respicio accused barangay officials of pocketing public funds from the tobacco excise tax.

Respicio also inquired about the construction of a barangay health station in Barangay Banquero, which cost around P5 million.

When the barangay captain of Banquero told him that it was yet to be finished, Respicio demanded proof of the project’s progress in a high tone of voice.

The meeting was shortly suspended to cool down the tension.

After all parties calmed down, Respicio explained that his behavior was a result of passion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)