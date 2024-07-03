Viral man in Wattah festival apologizes

(Especially to the rider, I apologize to you. I want to see you, personally, I want to apologize.)

“Sa mga nagbabanta po sa akin…nai-stress na rin po. Kung ano ano na lang din po ang lumalalabas na pagbabanta sa akin, lalong lalo na sa pamilya ko, huwag niyo naman po sana nila idamay,” he added.

(To those who threaten me... I'm already stressed. I received different kinds of threats, please don’t include my family.)

Zamora said they will arrange a meeting between the man and the still unidentified rider.

He said they are willing to help the rider in case he wanted to press charges against the unruly resident.

But Zamora said that according to their legal office, the man did not violate any law.

“Specifically yung kanyang ginawa na pagbabasa gamit ang water gun at pagdidila, kung tutuusin walang violation ito. Kahit sa batas, kinonsulta natin sa ating mga abogado…Wala kasing violation ng anumang batas,” said Zamora.

(There is no violation for what he did. Even in the law, we consulted our lawyers...There is no violation of any law.)

“It is up to the rider, kung sakaling gusto niyang mag-file ng kaso. Choice po ng rider ‘yan. Hindi lang yung rider kung mayroon pang ibang naperwisyo si --, kung ito ay mapapatunayan base sa mga CCTV o sa mga viral videos, option na po yan ng mga taong ito kung magfa-file sila na kaso,” he added.

(It is up to the rider, if he wants to file a case. That's the rider's choice. It's not just the rider, if there is anyone else who has been affected by --, if it can be proven based on CCTV or viral videos, that's an option for these people if they file a case.)

The man, on the other hand, said he will give the rider a helmet and a raincoat as peace offerings.

Zamora said six individuals were apprehended during the day of the festival for violating city ordinances related to the occasion.

Social media was blown up with various complaints against the Wattah Wattah Festival or the traditional “basaan,” especially as some residents forced their way to water down innocent passersby even those who asked them not to, including passenger jeepneys and motorcycle riders.

In one of the videos, a policeman deployed for the maintenance of peace and order during the celebration was also not spared as an unruly resident poured him with water.

Zamora assured to make necessary adjustments to avoid similar incidents in the coming years, including the identification of “basaan” zones. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)