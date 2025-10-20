Viral mauling video involving elderly bus driver 'settled'

THE bus driver who was seen in a viral video being beaten by a man over a traffic altercation in Silang, Cavite will no longer pursue a case against him.

In a press conference Monday, October 20, 2025, PNP Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the involved parties had already settled the matter.

“Na-settle naman kinabukasan ‘yung kaso at nag-execute ng affidavit of no interest to file criminal charges ‘yung driver ng bus,” Tuaño said.

(The case was settled the following day, and the bus driver executed an affidavit of no interest to file criminal charges.)

“May kasunduan sila na yung kanyang medical treatment at yung kanyang moral damages amounting to P40,000. Kasama rin yung pagpapa-repair nung nasira doon sa bus na aabot ng P18,000,” he added.

(They agreed that his medical treatment and moral damages would amount to P40,000, which also included the repair of the bus damage worth P18,000.)

Tuaño said the 33-year-old businessman mauled the bus driver after he bad-mouthed the latter’s wife who was driving their car when they hit the back portion of the bus. The incident happened on Saturday, October 18.

On Sunday, the Department of Transportation has ordered the suspension of the pick-up driver’s license for 90 days and summoned them to explain why they should not be subjected to a reckless driving case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)