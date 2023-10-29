Visayas command deploys two helicopters in Negros Oriental for BSKE

THE Visayas Command (Viscom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will deploy two combat utility helicopters in Negros Oriental to strengthen the conduct of security operations in the province during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

In a statement, Viscom commander Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo said the two combat utility helicopters include a Blackhawk and a Bell Helicopter which will be pre-positioned at Camp Leon Kilat in Tanjay City and will be placed under the operational control of the 302nd Infantry Brigade.

“The deployment of the two air assets in Negros Oriental is part of our contingency in case any hostile incidents may occur, especially during transport of the election returns after the voting period. These air assets aim to provide immediate close air support to our ground troops who will respond to these incidents,” he said.

“We don’t want to take any chances. We know that the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental is now stable and very much under control by the government. We just want the people to feel safe and secure as they cast their votes and ensure that the upcoming electoral process will be successful,” he added.

Negros Oriental was placed under Comelec control due to violent incidents there especially following the murder of Governor Roel Degamo which was allegedly masterminded by expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Arevalo said as of October 28, a total of 2,719 AFP personnel have already been deployed in the province in which 1,285 are currently conducting focused military operations at the outskirt communities in the province, to deter and prevent the communist group from conducting hostilities that may disrupt the electoral process.

He said 1,394 were deployed to assist the police in conducting checkpoint operations, secure polling centers as well as the transport of election paraphernalia.

The remaining 40 officers and personnel are deployed to man the Election Monitoring Action Centers (EMAC) and the Joint Security Control Center (JSCC) in the province.

The Viscom established an EMAC in its headquarters in Camp Lapulapu in Cebu City which will have a direct line of communication with all the EMAC from the regional down to the municipal level.

“The objectives are simple: ensure the safety and security of our people as well as the success of the Barangay and SK Elections in Negros Oriental. Rest assured that we will never waver in our efforts, and we will never rest until our objectives are achieved,” said Arevalo.

“We are geared towards ensuring the safety and security of our people and the success of the upcoming electoral process. Hence, all available resources will be utilized to ensure that we will achieve our objective. Rest assured that VISCOM, as your reliable Armed Forces here in the Visayas, will remain committed to fulfilling our mandate for the country and its people,” he added.

As of October 28, Comelec has recorded a total of 25 validated election related violence in the country in which three are in the Visayas region particularly Central and Eastern Visayas.