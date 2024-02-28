Visiting USAid official launches environment, youth empowerment initiatives for PH

“USAid is proud to partner with Koica and the Philippines to address one of the greatest challenges of our time: reducing marine litter and protecting our oceans,” Deputy Assistant Administrator Borodin said.

“As your partner in prosperity, the US government, through USAid, remains committed to working with you to help protect not just the environment, but more importantly the livelihoods, health, food security, and well-being of future generations of Filipinos,” Borodin added.

In Zambales, Borodin met with Philippine government representatives and the private sector to discuss shared milestones through USAid’s five-year, P1.84-billion ($33 million) Better Access and Connectivity (Beacon) project, which has launched nine community networks powered by innovative space broadband technology and provided internet access to more than 1,500 households.

She also visited the Subic Fish Port, where she learned how USAid interventions have helped improve fishers’ income and resilience, helping them overcome the loss of livelihood resulting from overfishing in the South China Sea.

She also led the launch of USAid’s five-year, P1.6-billion ($30 million) US-Philippines Partnership for Skills, Innovation, and Lifelong Learning (Upskill) Program that will bolster the global competitiveness of Philippine higher learning institutions.

Her other engagements include dialogues with USAid-supported upskilling trainees in Floridablanca, Pampanga, and former out-of-school youth in Valenzuela City.

She also explored capacity-building opportunities in disaster preparedness with officials from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (PR)