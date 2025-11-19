Vivamax artist dead, ex-bf kills self

THE former boyfriend of freelance model Gina Lima, whose death is still under investigation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), killed himself.

In a radio interview, La Loma Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel Jose Luis Aguirre said Ivan Cezar Ronquillo was found dead in his condominium Wednesday morning, November 19, 2025.

“Nagbigti po siya ayon sa report dito sa amin. Dinala po siya sa QC General Hospital but he was declared dead after doctors tried to revive him,” Aguirre said.



(He hanged himself according to the report we received. He was brought to QC General Hospital but was declared dead after doctors tried to revive him.)

On Sunday evening, November 16, Ronquillo rushed Lima to QC General Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

QCPD-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) chief Lieutenant Colonel Edison Ouano said that based on Ronquillo’s affidavit, they went on a drinking spree on the evening of November 15 and went home together to his condominium the next morning.

He said the two went to sleep around noon.

Ouano said that when Ronquillo woke up around 8 p.m., he tried to wake Lima up, but she was unresponsive, prompting him to call his father and bring her to the hospital.

Based on the initial medical report, Lima died due to cardio-respiratory distress.

Initially, it was reported that Lima died after being beaten by her ex-boyfriend.

“Initial findings, walang komosyon na nangyari doon (sa condo). Organized ‘yung kwarto,” Ouano said.



(Initial findings show there was no commotion there in the condo. The room was organized.)

“May mga kaunting pasa sa legs pero mga tuldok-tuldok lang. Tiningnan ng mga investigator natin agad ‘yung leeg at tsaka ‘yung sa mukha kung may signs ng strangulation at tsaka ‘yung pinigilan ‘yung paghinga, so initially wala namang nakitang ganoon na pasa,” he added.



(There were small bruises on her legs but only tiny spots. Our investigators immediately checked her neck and face for signs of strangulation or suffocation, but initially, no such bruises were found.)

Ouano said they are looking into the possibility of a drug-related death for Lima after investigators found suspicious tablets and kush marijuana at the crime scene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)