Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos arrested

VLOGGER Francis Leo Marcos (real name Norman Mangusin) was arrested on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, over charges filed against him by a fellow vlogger, Mark Jayson Warnakulahewa, popularly known online as Makagago.

In a press conference held by National Police Commission (Napolcom) vice chairperson and executive officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan, Mangusin and Warnakulahewa came face-to-face, resulting in a short heated exchange.

Warnakulahewa filed 12 counts of unjust vexation against Mangusin, who was arrested while eating in a hotel in Pasay City based on the arrest warrant issued by the Parañaque Regional Trial Court.

The bail was set at P120,000.

Warnakulahewa said the charges stemmed from Mangusin’s disrespectful remarks against his wife and mother.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-National Capital Region chief Colonel John Guiagui said they also received several complaints against Mangusin over alleged scam.

“’Yung mga OFWs natin, ‘yung kagustuhan nila na tumulong sa mga kababayan natin na alam naman natin na marami naghihirap na mga Pilipino sa kagustuhan nilang tumulong naeenganyo sila dito sa kay Mangusin kasi nga parang may asukal ‘yung pananalita niya eh,” he said.

(Our OFWs, because of their desire to help our fellow Filipinos -- knowing that many Filipinos are suffering -- are being drawn in by Mangusin, because the way he speaks is very appealing.)

“We will be continuously investigate ‘yung mga ano kasi right now, kasi during the time nakakuha, so marami ng pumunta dun NCR para mag reklamo naman po ng scam. Estafa po, so we will be continuing the investigation,” he added.

Mangusin is also in hot water for allegedly disrespecting the police uniform and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in general and other government officials and personalities. He earlier claimed of being a close relative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Mangusin, however, took a swipe at the officials for humiliating him.

“Unjust vexation lang kung ipahiya niyo ako sa buong Pilipinas para akong pumatay. ‘Yung sinasabi niyong estafa, 2020 pa lang, dami na nagsasabi niyan, wala naman nagkatotoo, tapos ipapahiya niyo ako on national TV,” he said.

(It’s just unjust vexation, yet if you humiliate me before the entire Philippines as if I had killed someone. What you’re calling estafa has been talked about since 2020 -- many have said that already, but nothing ever came of it -- and yet you humiliate me on national TV.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)