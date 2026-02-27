Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos fails to post bail

VLOGGER Francis Leo Marcos, whose real name is Norman Mangusin, was transferred to the Parañaque City Jail on Friday, February 27, 2026, after failing to post bail.

Handcuffed and clad in an orange detainee shirt, Mangusin was brought to the Parañaque City Jail by elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), where he was committed by the court after failing to post bail of P120,000 for 12 counts of unjust vexation filed against him by fellow vlogger Makagago, whose real name is Mark Jayson Warnakulahewa.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Superintendent Jayrex Joseph Bustinera said Mangusin will undergo a five-day quarantine before his transfer to a regular cell.

Bustinera said Mangusin will share a cell designed for four individuals with 20 other persons deprived of liberty.

Authorities arrested Mangusin on Tuesday, February 24, based on complaints from Warnakulahewa involving disrespectful remarks against the latter’s wife and mother.

In a telephone interview, former Senator Manny Pacquiao said he will also file cyberlibel charges against Mangusin for berating his mother.

“Parang sabi niya mama ko mukhang bakulaw so nasasaktan ako nun,” Pacquiao said.

(He said my mother looks like a gorilla, so I am hurt by that.)

Pacquiao said he forgave Mangusin but maintains that the vlogger must face legal consequences.

“Alam mo for me siyempre as a Christian I don’t want to put (revenger) against someone. Ayoko may hatred ako sa ibang tao but we understand there is authority which is the government na inestablish ng Panginoon to punish all those wrongdoers. So yan yung kahalagahan ng gobyerno na ipaubaya natin sa gobyerno mga lumalabag sa batas at nang-aabuso may haharapin silang kaparusahan,” Pacquiao said.

(You know, for me, of course, as a Christian, I don’t want to seek revenge against anyone. I don’t want to harbor hatred toward other people. But we understand that there is an authority—the government—which the Lord has established to punish all wrongdoers. That is the importance of the government: we leave to it those who violate the law and commit abuses, because they will face the corresponding punishment.)

“Para sa akin, lagi ko siyang pinapatawad and I am praying for him na hihipuin ng Panginoon yung puso niya at magsisi siya sa kanyang mga kayabangan, at alam naman natin na lahat ng mga kayabangan, mga arrogance sa attitude, yung mga lahat ng ginagawa niya, mga pagmumura niya, hindi naman sa Panginoon galing yan,” he added.

(For me, I always forgive him, and I am praying that the Lord will touch his heart and that he will repent for his arrogance. We know that all his pride, his arrogant attitude, and the way he acts, including his cursing, do not come from the Lord.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)