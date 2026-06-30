Voluntary dispersal of INC rally still indefinite

“Sa ngayon ongoing po ang kanilang programa. Maayos naman po ‘yung kanilang pagkaka-conduct ng programa. Wala naman po tayong nakikita pang gulo. Ang ating koordinasyon sa kanila kung anong oras sila magdi-disperse patuloy po ang pakikipag-usap natin sa kanilang pamunuan,” she said.

(As of now, their program is ongoing. The conduct of their program is orderly. We do not see any disturbance at the moment. Our coordination with them regarding what time they will disperse is ongoing, and we continue to communicate with their leadership.)

Asilo said organizers have only informed police that their program will continue but have not specified whether it will last for several more hours or extend into another day.

“Sa ngayon, walang confirmation sa oras o araw na itatagal ng programa nila,” she added.

(As of now, there is no confirmation on the time or duration of their program.)

Asilo also confirmed that rally organizers have yet to present a permit for the public assembly.

She said authorities are still verifying whether organizers are in the process of securing the necessary permit from the Quezon City Government.

Despite the absence of a permit, Asilo stressed that this does not automatically mean police will immediately disperse the gathering.

She noted that law enforcement has similarly allowed other protest groups to proceed with demonstrations even without permits, giving participants the opportunity to air their grievances before taking any further action.

Asilo rejected claim of preferential treatment to the INC rally.

“Hindi tama na sabihin na pag ang iba nadi-desperse kasi kahit ibang protesters nagsusunog ng effigy or sumisigaw, may placard, may ibang gulong ginagawa pag-agitate sa pulis. Hindi natin sila agad dinedesperse. Binibigyan natin sila ng oras at pagkakataon na ma-air ang kanilang hinaing,” she said.

(It is not correct to say that when others are dispersed, it is because even other protesters burn effigies, shout slogans, hold placards, and do other actions that may agitate the police. We do not immediately disperse them. We give them time and opportunity to air their grievances.)

She emphasized that the NCRPO continues to apply the same policy of maximum tolerance while ensuring peace and order.

While allowing the rally to continue, police said efforts are underway to minimize its impact on commuters and motorists.

Asilo said the NCRPO is closely coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to improve traffic flow along Edsa and reduce inconvenience to the public.

“Hahayaan natin na matapos nila ang programa nila pero syempre ang gagawin po natin para hindi naman makaabala sa ibang kababayan natin lalo na sa commuters at mga motorista, ginagawan na natin ng paraan na ang Edsa mas maging maluwag para sa ating commuters. Ginagawa natin ang coordination with MMDA para hindi naman po maabala yung iba nating kababayan na hindi naman kasali dito sa programa dito,” she added.

(We will allow them to finish their program, but of course, what we are doing so as not to inconvenience other citizens -- especially commuters and motorists -- is to find ways to make Edsa more passable for commuters. We are coordinating with the MMDA so that other citizens who are not part of this activity will not be affected.)

The INC rally, which has drawn thousands of participants to the People Power Monument, has caused heavy traffic along portions of Edsa, prompting authorities to implement rerouting measures while continuing dialogue with organizers over the conduct and eventual conclusion of the protest.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, the crowd estimate at the venue grew to more or less 14,500.

Over 6,500 police personnel were deployed in the area for the maintenance of peace and order. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)