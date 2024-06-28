Voter registrants breach 4M mark

MORE Filipinos are looking to become registered voters in time for the May 2025 national and local polls as there are now over 4 million that have filed their applications with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on the latest data from the Comelec, there are now 4,057,001 applicants to become registered voters, who filed between February 12 to June 26.

Previously, the Comelec projected that about three million will apply to become registered voters during the seven-month voter registration period.

It was only last month when the Comelec met its three million projected voter registrants for the ongoing registration period.

Still having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 696,555; followed by the National Capital Region with 561,714; and Central Luzon with 477,016.

Having the lowest number of registrants, on the other hand, is the Cordillera Administrative Region with 53,778.

Voter registration activities are held Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all Offices of the Election Officer nationwide.

The voter registration period is set to end on September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)