Voter registrants near 2.4M mark

OVER two months after the start of the voter registration period, close to 2.4 million Filipinos have already applied to become registered voters in time for the May 2025 national and local polls.

Based on the latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there are now 2,397,555 applicants to become registered voters, who filed between February 12 to April 25.

The number is almost 80 percent of the Comelec's initial projection that about three million will apply to become registered voters during the seven-month voter registration period, that will end on September 30, 2024.

Still having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 439,842; followed by the National Capital Region with 357,801.

Completing the top five are Central Luzon with 276,199; Central Visayas with 171,942; and Davao Region with 130,632.

Having the lowest number of registrants are the Cordillera Administrative Region with 30,086; Mimaropa with 58,623; and Caraga with 63,587.

The Comelec has already said that the 3 million initially projected number of applicants could be exceeded come the deadline.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia has said that, based on the prevailing trend, the number could reach up to 3.4 to 3.5 million. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)