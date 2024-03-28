Voter registrants now at 1.65M

Six weeks into the voter registration period, over 1.65 million Filipinos have already applied to become registered voters in time for the May 2025 national and local polls.

Based on the latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there are now 1,651,399 applicants to become registered voters who filed between February 12 to March 25.

The number is more than half of the Comelec's initial projection that about three million will apply to become registered voters during the seven-month voter registration period, which will end on September 30, 2024.

Still having the greatest number of applicants is Calabarzon with 303,729; followed by the National Capital Region with 245,697.

Completing the top five are Central Luzon with 184,753; Central Visayas with 120,490; and Davao Region with 110,258.

Having the lowest number of registrants are the Cordillera Administrative Region with 19,304; Mimaropa with 38,032; and Caraga with 44,391.

The Comelec has already said that the 3 million initially projected number of applicants could be exceeded come the deadline.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia has said that, based on the prevailing trend, the number could reach up to 3.4 to 3.5 million.