Voter registrants now up to 3.7M

THE Philippines now has over 3.7 million voters who have filed their applications with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the May 2025 national and local polls.

Latest data from the Comelec revealed that 3,777,577 people have filed their applications to become registered voters from February 12 to June 19.

Previously, the Comelec projected that around three million will apply to become registered voters during the seven-month voter registration period.

It was only in May when the Comelec met its three million projected voter registrants for the ongoing registration period.

Still having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 651,481, followed by the National Capital Region with 527,334, and Central Luzon with 442,848.

Having the lowest number of registrants are the Cordillera Administrative Region with 49,217, Caraga with 96,079, and Mimaropa with 96,847.

Voter registration activities are held Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) nationwide.

The voter registration period is set to end on September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)