Voter registrants reach 4.6M mark

MORE Filipinos are looking to become registered voters in time for the May 2025 national and local polls, with over 4.6 million having filed their applications with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on the latest data from the Comelec, there are now 4,672,947 applicants who have filed to become registered voters between February 12 and July 25.

Previously, the Comelec projected that about three million will apply to become registered voters during the seven-month voter registration period.

It was back in May when the Comelec met its three million projected voter registrants for the ongoing registration period.

Calabarzon still has the most applicants with 783,860, followed by the National Capital Region with 641,190, and Central Luzon with 545,653.

On the other hand, the Cordillera Administrative Region has the lowest number of registrants with 62,659.

Voter registration activities are held Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) nationwide.

The voter registration period is set to end on September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)